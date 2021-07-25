Video: Team USA coach explains the final preparations before Tokyo

Calling in from the LA velodrome, Olympic coach Benjamin Sharp chats with VeloNews' Ben Delaney about what the U.S. track athletes are doing between now and their races in August.

Benjamin Sharp is a veteran professional coach who is again working with Team USA’s track program for the Tokyo Olympics. He coached the American women to a silver medal in the team pursuit at the 2012 Olympic in London, and has worked as a personal coach for many Olympic athletes for years.

In this video, Sharp checks in from the Velo Sports Center in Los Angeles, one of velodromes USA Cycling uses for its athletes.

While the American road and mountain bike athletes traveled to Japan earlier, the track athletes stayed in the U.S. for a few more days of training before traveling over for their August events.

Sharp explains what is going on with the athletes now in their preparation and their thinking, and what they will be doing right up until they climb onto their bikes in Japan to race.