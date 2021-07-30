Video: Inside Jennifer Valente’s Olympic track racing experience

Team USA captain Jennifer Valente is already an Olympic medalist. Hear what she, her teammates, and Team USA coach Gary Sutton have to say on the build-up to the Tokyo Games.

Jennifer Valente is a highly decorated track cyclist, owning four world championship Team Pursuit gold medals, an Olympic silver medal, and a trove of national titles. Now, she is leading the heavily favored American women’s Team Pursuit squad at the Tokyo Games. Team USA has won four of the last five Team Pursuit world titles, including the 2020 edition.

In this video, VeloNews visited Valente, her teammates, and Team USA coach Gary Sutton ahead of their Olympic competitions to understand how she sees her Olympic goals, and how she has helped elevate her teammates as well as herself.

