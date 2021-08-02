Video loading...
Track 101: Jennifer Valente breaks down the Madison, the Team Pursuit, and the Omnium
The Omnium is four races on the same day. Here's how it works.
Team USA rider Jennifer Valente explains three events in the Tokyo Olympics: the Madison, the Team Pursuit, and the Omnium — which is itself comprised of four events in the scratch, tempo, elimination, and points races.
Valente is competing in all three events at this year’s Olympics.
