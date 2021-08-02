Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Member Exclusive

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Join

Already a member?

Sign In
Video loading...
Olympics

Track 101: Jennifer Valente breaks down the Madison, the Team Pursuit, and the Omnium

The Omnium is four races on the same day. Here's how it works.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Team USA rider Jennifer Valente explains three events in the Tokyo Olympics: the Madison, the Team Pursuit, and the Omnium — which is itself comprised of four events in the scratch, tempo, elimination, and points races.

Valente is competing in all three events at this year’s Olympics.

Also watch: Inside Jennifer Valente’s Olympic track racing experience