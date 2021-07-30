How do the Olympic track cycling events work? A Team USA coach explains

Coach Benjamin Sharp has worked with the U.S. Olympic team going back to the 2012 Games where the American women won silver. Here he explains the format for each Olympic track cycling event.

Elimination, points, Madison, scratch, sprint, team sprint, team pursuit… there are a lot of Olympic events on the velodrome. Benjamin Sharp is coaching Team USA’s men’s program at this Olympics, and has worked with the women’s team at previous Games. He has also long been Jennifer Valente’s personal coach. Here, Sharp explains how each track event at the Games works, from the format to the duration to the tactics.

While listening to the 26-minute video, you can check out the U.S. TV schedule for upcoming track events here.

Please note, the video speed for my camera gets wonky from approximately 3:00 to 4:30 but the audio and Sharp’s video are unaffected. I can’t figure out how to fix it! I apologize for the 90 seconds of visual weirdness.