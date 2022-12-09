Zwift set to roll out new Glasgow maps and fresh features in 2023

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Zwift is set to see a swathe of new maps and features in 2023.

It was confirmed Friday that the online platform will launch a new Glasgow-inspired world early next year ahead of the UCI Esports World Championships and the new multi-discipine physical “mega world championships” hosted by the city in the summer.

New personalized leaderboards and improved HoloReplay updates will be launched early 2023. A new “For You” home screen carousel also rolls out this month.

New Glasgow world in the works

Here’s a teaser of Glasgow (Photo: Zwift)

Like all of Zwift’s real-world-inspired virtual environments, the forthcoming Glasgow world will replicate the features of the historic Scottish city and its surrounding countryside.

However, unlike maps such as London, Richmond, and Innsbruck, Zwift states that the new Scottish virtual world will be designed to optimize all racing on Zwift.

The new environment will support the “Punch”, “Climb” and “Podium” formats that will be used for February’s 2023 Esports worlds, and include new features such as a loopable hill and a dedicated time trial course.

The new Glasgow world will first be available to ride on stage eight of the Tour de Zwift before becoming freely available for Zwifting in March.

Further details of the Glasgow maps will be made available in early 2023.

Other new features for 2023

Personalized leaderbords land at the start of the year. (Photo: Zwift)

Zwift will also roll out personalized leaderboards on its companion App in January. The updated leaderboards will allow Zwifters to analyze their performances on virtual segments and compare their historical performances.

Updates to the HoloReplay feature will also be made in 2023. Zwift promises added functionality from the recently released function, including extended replay times.

Additionally, a “For You” homepage carousel is set to debut in December. The update is designed to make it easier for users to discover preferred in-game content, such as group rides and workouts.

Stay tuned to VeloNews for further information about all of Zwift’s new features as they become available.