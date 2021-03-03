Weightlifting form for cyclists: How to properly do a squat

The squat is an important movement that I believe all people should perform, but it is especially helpful for cyclists as it activates the hamstring, the glutes, and the core, which all play a large part in cycling.

Squats also are very important in helping to reduce the risk of knee and ankle injury and in helping build stronger bones including a stronger spine.

When done in high repetition, they also are a great cardio movement that burns fat.

How to get started

First, start without any weight at all. Just use your body weight. You could do 100 “air squats” a day, broke into five sets of 20 reps. Then progress to adding a barbell. Then after time, add weight.

Nine tips for good squatting form