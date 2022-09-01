Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Maximize Your Ride

The ultimate mapping app made for mountain biking.

Download Now

VeloNews Training
Training

You can now race yourself on Zwift with Holographic Replay

Riders can compete against an onscreen hologram of their own ride data.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

All-Access
Intro Offer
$3.99 / month*

  • A $500 value with everything in the Digital Plan plus 25+ benefits including:
  • Member-only content on all 17 publications in the Outside network like Beta MTB, Peloton, Clean Eating, Yoga Journal, and more
  • Download your personal race photos from FinisherPix* for one race (up to a $100 value).
  • Get up to $30 off your next race and $30 off race fees every year you are a member through AthleteReg*.
  • Expert gear guides and reviews for cycling equipment, performance apparel and tech
  • Discounted race entries to local sportives and centuries
  • Outside Watch Shows, Films, and documentaries
  • Outside Learn, our new online education hub loaded with more than 2,000 videos across 450 lessons including 10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3 and the 60 Day Metabolic Reset
Join O+
VeloNews.com

Digital
Intro Offer
$2.99 / month*

  • Access to all member-exclusive content and gear reviews on VeloNews.com
  • Ad-free access to VeloNews.com
Join VeloNews

*Outside memberships are billed annually. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

To meet your toughest Zwift racing competition yet, all you have to do is dim your computer screen to see them staring back.

Zwift, the immersive digital riding platform, has unveiled a host of new features to be released over the coming months, but one of the most exciting is Holographic Replay which lets you race an onscreen hologram off your own previous efforts. 

The feature is still in its earlier days, so it will debut under Zwift’s FutureWorks beta testing program, but Zwift users will be able to use it while it’s in this stage. There are two hologram options to ride with: either your most recent data file or a 90-day PR — or both at the same time. Whatever you choose, a holographic version of that avatar appears on screen and precisely recreates your previous ride. 

Also read: Zwift announces a slew of updates through 2022

Holographic Replay has grown out of the PacePartners feature (which recently “graduated” from FutureWorks to become a regular Zwift feature) where riders can join a group ride held at a steady pace. It might just be the ultimate version of PacePartners — after all, what better thing to pace off of than a precisely recreated version of your own riding?

This isn’t the first service that allows cyclists to test their mettle against themselves. The Strava live segments feature lets riders do the same in the real world. The motivation from seeing and being able to pass your own avatar onscreen compared to looking at dots on a gps is likely very different in practice however.

From the demonstrations I have seen of the feature, it helps riders stay more alert throughout the entirety of a ride, and is enlightening for finding areas on a course where you unwittingly slow down or otherwise lag over the course of a ride.

As a kid I would spend countless hours in Mario Kart racing my “ghost files,” a replay of my personal best times around each course. I can only speak for myself, but this new feature could be just as addicting, with the added perk of making you faster.

Stay On Topic

promo logo