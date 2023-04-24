Become a Member

VeloNews Training Nutrition
Sponsored Content

Win a Year of Hydration

Enter now for a chance to win a year of hydration from SOS Hydration

SOS Hydration

The first step in staying properly hydrated? Avoid getting dehydrated in the first place. By adding SOS Daily to your wellness routine, you can start every day with the vitamins and electrolytes your body needs to stay hydrated. SOS Daily has the power to hydrate rapidly—three times faster than water alone. And the best part? You could win a year’s supply and a new collection of CamelBak water bottles by entering below.

Why Make SOS Daily Part of Your Wellness Routine?

More Vitamins and Minerals

The addition of zinc and magnesium serve to aid recovery and immune system support, boosting muscle repair and growth while maintaining a healthy heart. With SOS Daily, your body will also get a boost of these essential vitamins and minerals:

  • Vitamin B6 for brain development
  • Vitamin B12 for nervous system support and energy production
  • Vitamin C for immunity
  • Vitamin D for bone health
  • Folic Acid for heart health
  • Potassium for body balance

 

Recover Quicker

Hydration speeds up recovery. With the essential electrolytes and vitamins found in SOS Daily, you can quickly restore fluid balance after losing fluids during exercise or sickness.

Feel Better

Proper hydration unlocks benefits such as increased energy and immunity, improved mental cognition, enhanced athletic performance, and more.

Add Flavor

It’s easier to stay hydrated when you like what you’re drinking. Adding SOS Daily to your water introduces a light and tasty flavor without the unnecessary addition of excess sugar. Flavors include guava, rainbow sherbet, mango, mixed berry, lemon, and watermelon.

Low Calorie and Less Sugar

One serving of SOS Daily is only 15 calories and 3g of sugar. With a 1:1 ratio of sugar to sodium, SOS Daily contains less sugar than most electrolyte mixes while still optimizing water uptake.

SOS Hydration, headquartered in Boulder, CO, was founded by James Mayo (British Mile Champ), Tom Mayo (sub-4 minute miler), and Dr. Blanca Lizaola-Mayo (board-certified physician at a leading hospital). Combining their sports and medical science backgrounds, they created SOS, an electrolyte drink that helps active people be their best daily.

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

