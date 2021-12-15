Things to give and receive: Torq nutrition
Great tasting and long-lasting fuel in fun flavors like rhubarb custard and raspberry ripple.
Throughout the month of December, VeloNews will be featuring lust-worthy gear that you’ll be as happy to receive as you will be to give.
I had never heard of Torq products until I was at a week-long cycling escapade in Asheville, North Carolina. On daily rides where the group is climbing about 100 feet per mile ridden, staying fueled is a priority.
And at the onset of a week of 90- to 110-mile days when I’m not accustomed to riding such big miles, I am sure to have ready access to two things: ample anti-chafe application, and on-the-bike nutrition. Plenty of both are highly recommended.
The Torq hydration formula offers 150cal, 275mg sodium, and 65mg of potassium per serving. While the caloric content was ample, I found the salt and electrolytes to be most helpful in the smooth and easy-to-drink mix. On days when I want to take in my calories in food form, the lighter mix, with 65cal/serving was an excellent option. It also has a nice mouthfeel, and excellent taste in orange and lemon-lime flavors.
The drink mixes come with handy scoops to property dispense a precise amount of mix into a clearly-marked bottle.
The Torq energy gels ($33.75/15 gels) provide 29g of carbs each, and the flavors are fun; I thought I’d hate the rhubarb custard and raspberry ripple, but as it turns out, what I have left of a package is the strawberry yogurt flavor.
Until I tasted these gels for the first time, Skratch green tea/matcha chews ($23.50/10 packs) had been my favorite, easily-accessed, portable mid-ride snack.
The Torq mango chews ($33.75/15 chews) offer nearly the same calories and carbs as the chews, but with the added benefit of a solid food hitting my stomach to make me feel slightly more sated. When I want to treat myself mid- or post-ride, the Torq Organic Ginger Cake Flapjack bars ($54/20 bars) just might be the tastiest — and priciest — sports nutrition I’ve tried. The 265cal bars offer 43g of carbs and 200mg of sodium.
Also, did I mention they taste awesome?
At more than half a Benjamin Franklin for a box of 20, I plan to hide them from the guest riders I host from time to time at home — so that I can gift them as race primes.