The Science of Hydration

Daily hydration is (almost) a fountain of youth. Check this recent study. After a thorough analysis of serum sodium levels—the concentration of sodium in the blood—hydration is now linked to longevity, a lower risk of developing chronic diseases, and prolonged biological aging. Which means establishing a proper daily hydration routine could help you avoid early development of chronic diseases like heart failure, dementia, chronic lung disease, stroke, and diabetes as well as premature aging and even early mortality. But hydration isn’t just about longterm effects, of course. You also get these immediate benefits:

Lubricated Joints: When hydrated, your joints are lubricated with a thick gel called synovial fluid. Without this fluid, joints become vulnerable to harmful friction that leads to pain and, over time, deterioration.

More Energy: Staying hydrated can make you feel more energized. Our bodies are up to 60 percent water, and maintaining a healthy fluid balance is essential to organ function, nutrient delivery, and blood flow. Dehydration can cause the body to work harder to complete vital actions, such as delivering blood to the brain, leading to a decline in cognitive clarity and increased fatigue.

Regulate Body Temperature: Sweat is our body’s built-in air conditioning, and we’d be in big trouble without it. Daily hydration provides the required amount of fluid to produce the sweat you need to maintain a healthy body temperature.

The Role Electrolytes Play in Hydration

You’ve probably heard that replacing electrolytes is important, especially during and after intense exercise. But electrolyte maintenance is essential all the time. Here’s what you need to know:

What Are Electrolytes? Electrolytes are minerals including sodium, potassium, chloride, and magnesium that are essential to the body. They are vital ingredients in maintaining a healthy fluid and pH balance in the body.

How Do Electrolytes Promote Hydration? Water doesn’t work alone. Electrolytes are essential to hydration because they unlock the benefits of water. Electrolytes are soluble minerals that facilitate the flow of fluids through cell membranes via osmosis. Without electrolytes, the cells dehydrate because they don’t receive the critical fluid delivery.

When Should I Increase Electrolyte Intake? Electrolytes are easy to weave into your daily hydration routine using SOS Hydration and by eating a healthy, well-rounded diet that includes mineral-rich foods like almonds, bananas, beans, peanut butter, and more. If your body is recovering from sweat-inducing exercise or illness that includes the loss of fluids, it’s important to replenish electrolytes as well as water.

