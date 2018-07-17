VeloNews Releases 2018 Audience Study Online

The VeloNews 2018 Audience Study is a detailed, 116-page report that draws from a large sample of 5,200 reader responses to 74 detailed questions. This report represents best-in-class market research on the state of cycling in America. VeloNews is pleased to offer this report to the cycling community.

The study offers in-depth market research on consumer spending habits, brand ownership for 522 brands in 21 product categories, intent to buy, reading habits, riding and training habits, race and event participation, work and pleasure travel, replacement value, interests in the sport, technology and app use, social media preferences, and reader value by content channel.

The study was conducted by Attlesey Consulting, an independent, third-party market research consultant, and includes GfK MRI indices.

The VeloNews 2018 Audience Study reveals surprising and positive insights into the media engagement, riding, and spending habits of its cycling enthusiast audience.

The VeloNews 2018 Audience Study reveals surprising and positive insights into the media engagement, riding, and spending habits of its cycling enthusiast audience.

