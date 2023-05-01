Vuelta Femenina stage 1: Jumbo-Visma take opening stage win, Anna Henderson takes red jersey

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Anna Henderson will be the first wearer of the red jersey at the Vuelta Femenina after Jumbo-Visma blitzed the rest of the pack in the opening team time trial around Torrevieja.

Jumbo-Visma was the only team to go below the nine-minute mark over the first half of the 14km course. While the team slowed a little over the second half, the team set the fastest time of 18:03.

Canyon-SRAM kept the Dutch squad close at just one second behind with Trek-Segafredo going third quickest.

“We’re over the moon. It’s our first win on the women’s team this year and to win together is awesome,” Henderson said afterward. “We did a really good course recon and had good plan that we made with our coaches. We just left it all out there and we really believed in each other.”

The fastest time was repeatedly beaten early on with nearly every team crossing the line setting a better time than the one previously. That stopped with Jumbo-Visma’s speedy performance, which knocked the Jayco-AlUla off the top spot by 31 seconds.

Jumbo-Visma was the 16th team off the ramp and it would have to wait for eight more teams to finish before it could consider the win. U.S. squad EF Education-TIBCO-SVB was next across the line and gave away some 48 seconds to the Dutch team after it split up in the final meters of the course.

With Chloe Dygert back in action after last racing for the team in February 2022, Canyon-SRAM posed the biggest threat to Jumbo-Visma’s lead. The team was just three seconds off the quickest time at the intermediate split and closed the gap to the leaders in the second half of the course.

While Canyon-SRAM ended up one-second shy of Jumbo-Visma, the ride puts the team’s leader Kasia Niewiadoma in a strong position in the GC fight.

Behind, Trek-Segafredo could only get within nine seconds of Jumbo-Visma while Movistar was a further three seconds back. Pre-race GC favorite Demi Vollering and her SD Worx team finished 15 seconds off the pace.

