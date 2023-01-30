Become a Member

VeloNews Race Results
Race Results

Vuelta a San Juan S7: Miguel Ángel López wins overall, Sam Welsford doubles up in sprint

Colombian shows that he's on flying form after being sacked by Astana-Qazaqstan in December.

Miguel Ángel López showed he’s far from giving up on cycling by taking a commanding overall victory at the Vuelta a San Juan.

The Colombian racer was riding for the Medellin-EPM team after he was sacked by Astana-Qazaqstan in December for his connections to a drug smuggling and money laundering investigation, something that he strenuously denies being a part of.

López took control of the race with victory on stage 5 and kept out of trouble over the final two sprint days to seal the win. Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) took second place at 30 seconds behind López after a surprise performance in the mountains with Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) in third.

Meanwhile, Sam Welsford (Team DSM) secured his second consecutive victory of the race with a strong sprint on the final stage. He beat Fabio Jakobsen, who had to slow in the final meters after he was hit in the face with a spectator holding their phone over the barriers.

Fortunately for Jakobsen, he managed to stay upright but he was left with cuts to his face as a result of the incident.

