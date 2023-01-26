Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

GET 25% OFF OUTSIDE+

The One Subscription to Fuel All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

VeloNews Race Results
Race Results

Vuelta a San Juan S4: Fernando Gaviria fends off Peter Sagan for morale-boosting win

Colombian ace kicks to first victory since joining Movistar.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) kicked to a morale-boosting victory in stage 4 at the Vuelta a San Juan.

The Colombian fended off the likes of Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) and Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) to deliver his first victory for Movistar.

“This bring enormous happiness, it’s just what I needed,” Gaviria said. “The entire team worked for me. Getting over the climb was hard, but we knew we’d have a chance to win today if we did.”

The climb-heavy course saw many of the race’s top sprinters gapped out early, opening the door for anyone with a kick to have a chance for the win.

Gaviria also slotted into the leader’s jersey after Sam Bennett and Fabio Jakobsen, first and second respectively, were dropped on the lumpy profile.

The win comes as a salve for Gaviria, who struggled with three bouts of COVID during the past two seasons. A high-profile move to Movistar on a one-year deal comes packed with pressure to win.

The Vuelta a San Juan takes a rest day Thursday, and returns Friday with the decisive 173.7km mountaintop finale from Chimbas to Alto Colorado.

The GC favorites such as Egan Bernal, Remco Evenepoel, Miguel Ángel López, and Sergio Higuita are all knotted up at 18 seconds back.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com

Stay On Topic