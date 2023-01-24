Become a Member

VeloNews Race Results
Race Results

Vuelta a San Juan S2: Fabio Jakobsen first in lightning-fast finish

Jakobsen hails 'maybe the fastest leadout I ever had' after being delivered by Evenepoel, Lampaert, Mørkøv.

Fabio Jakobsen was supreme in a lightning-fast sprint finish in the second stage of Vuelta a San Juan.

After missing the target in stage 1, the European champion came off the back of a power-packed Soudal Quick-Step leadout to beat Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) and Jon Aberasturi (Trek-Segafredo) in downtown Jáchal and score his first victory of the season.

Opening-stage winner Sam Bennett (Sam Bennett) finished fourth, good to retain his overall leader’s jersey.

The Jáchal sprint saw Soudal Quick-Step’s leadout train assemble its carriages to perfection after it was caught out on the opening stage.

“Jan Hirt and Pieter Serry controlled the race well today. In addition, we had a great lead-out with Remco Evenepoel, Yves Lampaert, and Michael Mørkøv, maybe the fastest I ever had,” Jakobsen said.

“I’m very proud of them because without them I can’t win. They put me in the perfect position and then it was a close fight with Fernando Gaviria.”

Gaviria took Jakobsen to within a wheel length at the final in what was just his second race with team Movistar.

“I’m happy with the team’s performance these two days and for their commitment to me. We are not afraid, despite not having such a solid ‘train’, to put people to shoot to find the wins. That they trust my work gives me motivation,” Gaviria said.

Stage 3 in and out of Autodrómo de Villicum will see Gaviria get a third chance as he goes up against Bennett, Jakobsen, and the rest of San Juan’s sprinters.

