Vuelta a San Juan S1: Sam Bennett kicks to victory

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Sam Bennett kicked to victory to open the Vuelta a San Juan on Sunday in Argentina.

The Bora-Hansgrohe sprinter opened his 2023 account by out-kicking Michael Mørkøv (Soudal-Quick-Step) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel Premier Tech).

“I worked really hard this off-season and all my team mates did too, so it’s really nice to kick off the season on a high note,” Bennett said. “After a not so great season last year it feels like I’ve returned to my old self now.

“It was a fast and hectic finale and I really want to thank my team mates for their perfect work and leadout.”

The 143.9km stage started and finished in San Juan. An early break pulled clear, but the sprinter teams set up the mass gallop.

Mørkøv took over the sprint for Soudal-Quick-Step after Fabio Jakobsen went on the wrong side of the road in the closing kilometers and missed out on a chance to sprint for the win.

The race is drawing some marquee names in their respective season debuts, including Remco Evenepoel, Egan Bernal, and Peter Sagan.

Sagan kicked into the top-10, while Evenepoel and Bernal came in with the bunch.

The race continues Monday with the 201.1km second stage from Valle Fértil to Jáchal. There’s a first-category climb in the opening 80km that should produce a big breakaway and likely eliminate some of the pure sprinters.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com