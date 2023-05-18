Become a Member

Race Results
Race Results

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas stage 1: Chloé Dygert 3rd to Lorena Wiebes

Follow all the action in the four-stage race across northern Spain as the Women's WorldTour rolls on.

Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) continues on her steady path toward a breakout victory with third in a bunch kick Thursday to open the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas behind winner Lorena Wiebes.

SD Worx kept on its winning ways with Wiebes taking her fifth win of 2023 and her first win since Scheldeprijs and her return from the classics in April.

“It was very windy today and it was fast until the last climb of the day, and that’s when the attacks began,” Wiebes said. “The team did a great job to control everything.  Even though the final didn’t play out exactly as we would have hoped, I could find my space and make my sprint.

“Tomorrow is a hard final but we will try to win the stage. The GC will be contested in stage 4, and the objective tomorrow is to keep Demi [Vollering] to not lose time. I’m here to win stages.”

Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) kicked to second in the bunch gallop as the Women’s WorldTour continues with the four-day stage race across northern Spain.

Dygert crossed the line third in the 115.6km stage from Quintanaortuño to Medina de Pomar. That was good for her four top-3 finish in her road racing comeback at the Vuelta Femenina earlier this month.

The race continues Friday with the 118.9km second stage from Sotresgudo to Lerma. The rolling profile should deliver another bunch kick, but the threat of crosswinds could blow up the peloton.

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

