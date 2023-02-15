Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

GET 25% OFF OUTSIDE+

The One Subscription to Fuel All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

VeloNews Race Results
Race Results

Volta ao Algarve S1: Alexander Kristoff barrels to sprint win for Uno-X

Follow all the action in the five-stage race across southern Portugal.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Alexander Kristoff used his pure power to fend off the favorites to win a bunch sprint to open the Volta ao Algarve on Wednesday.

Kristoff timed it perfectly into a headwind to barrel to his first victory since moving across to Uno-X. Jordi Meeus (Bora Hansgrohe) crossed the line second, while Uno-X went 1-3, with Søren Wærenskjold sprinting to third.

Pre-stage favorite Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal Quick-Step) was fourth, while Tom Pidcock was in the mix in his season debut for Ineos Grenadiers.

“It’s nice to win so early in the season, and I had a really nice leadout,” Kristoff said. “It worked out so great today. We are trying to build on what we’re doing. The feeling when you cross the finish line first is undescribable, it is great.”

It’s another big win for Uno-X, the second-tier Norwegian-Danish team that’s slated to race its first Tour de France this summer.

An early break was inevitably reeled in, and there were a few crashes in the nervous approach to the line for the bunch sprint.

The Volta ao Algarve continues Thursday with the 186.3km second stage from Sagres to Alto da Fóia. The first-category mountaintop finish will create the first significant splits and reveal who has the legs to win the overall.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com

Stay On Topic

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

These local mountain bikers tried Athletic Brewing Company's craft beer for the first time, and you'd be surprised by their reactions.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

Video Alt

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: Inside a pre-race meeting with Trek-Segafredo
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: Race numbers, bandages, and a bedtime story