Volta ao Algarve S1: Alexander Kristoff barrels to sprint win for Uno-X

Alexander Kristoff used his pure power to fend off the favorites to win a bunch sprint to open the Volta ao Algarve on Wednesday.

Kristoff timed it perfectly into a headwind to barrel to his first victory since moving across to Uno-X. Jordi Meeus (Bora Hansgrohe) crossed the line second, while Uno-X went 1-3, with Søren Wærenskjold sprinting to third.

Pre-stage favorite Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal Quick-Step) was fourth, while Tom Pidcock was in the mix in his season debut for Ineos Grenadiers.

“It’s nice to win so early in the season, and I had a really nice leadout,” Kristoff said. “It worked out so great today. We are trying to build on what we’re doing. The feeling when you cross the finish line first is undescribable, it is great.”

It’s another big win for Uno-X, the second-tier Norwegian-Danish team that’s slated to race its first Tour de France this summer.

An early break was inevitably reeled in, and there were a few crashes in the nervous approach to the line for the bunch sprint.

The Volta ao Algarve continues Thursday with the 186.3km second stage from Sagres to Alto da Fóia. The first-category mountaintop finish will create the first significant splits and reveal who has the legs to win the overall.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com