VeloNews Race Results
Race Results

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana S1: Biniam Girmay storms to convincing win

Follow all of the results from the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

After notching up two podium places last month in Mallorca, Biniam Girmay blasted to his first victory of the year on stage 1 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

The Intermarché-Circus-Wanty rider launched his sprint with 300 meters to go and held onto his advantage on the slightly uphill finale to win by a comfortable margin. His victory continues the stellar start to 2023 enjoyed by the Intermarché squad.

“First of all, thanks to my team for what they did today. They really did a great job. I’ve been waiting for this victory for one month and I’m in quite good shape now. Two times in Mallorca, I was quite close and now to find the victory was amazing. I’m super happy,” Girmay said.

Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) crossed the line in second place after using up vital energy to chase back onto the pack after getting dropped over a series of climbs in the second half of the stage. Movistar completed the top 5 with Iván García Cortina, José Joaquin Rojas, and Alex Aranburu finishing one behind the other.

Girmay’s win means that he moves into the race lead ahead of a hilly stage 2 from Novelda to Benissa.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com

