Volta a Catalunya Stage 1: Primož Roglič nips Remco Evenepoel in thriller

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won a grinding uphill sprint Monday against GC nemesis Remco Evenpoel (Soudal Quick-Step) to open the Volta a Catalunya.

Evenepoel slammed his fist on his handlebars after Roglič managed to hang on as the two Giro d’Italia-bound stars faced off in the opening stage of the seven-stage Catalunya race.

It was a bit of a surprise to see the two GC favorites sparring so early in the race, but a deceptively rising finale saw them surge to the front.

“I feel great. I am enjoying it,” Roglič said at the line. “Did I expect to win? You always hope for the best, but you have to do it. The guys did a great job, and just had enough in the legs to win. For sure I want to win, and it’s just day one. We still have six stages to go.”

The race marked the European return of Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), who finished 32nd at 10 seconds back after the bunch split in the final run to the finish.

The 164.6km opening stage looped up and around Sant Feliu de Guíxols. An early breakaway was reeled in to set up a mass gallop.

Several crashes marred the closing kilometers.

Dario Cataldo (Trek Segafredo) and Michael Storer (Groupama FDJ) were among a few riders who went down hard with less than 10km to go. Cataldo and Maxime Bouet (Team Arkéa Samsic) did not finish.

Another big spill with under 5km took down more riders, with GC contender Adam Yates (UAE Emirates) reportedly involved.

The 102nd Volta continues Tuesday with the 165.4km second stage from Mataró to Vallter. The summit finale will put the big GC stars to their first test.

