USA Cycling awards 23 national titles at 2023 eSports National Championships

The USA Cycling and Cycling Canada eSport National Championship presented by Wattbike were contested over the weekend.

Contestants competed virtually through RGT Cycling, with athletes from all over the United States competing virtually for the gold.

Racing kicked off Saturday morning for the age-group categories. Here are the top results:

In the Women’s 40-44 category, Christie Tracy (Austin, TX; 3T / Q+M Cycling Team) finished strong with a win. Kelly LaLima (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; BMC – VOID CYCLING – USWE) took first in the Women’s 45-49 race. Beth York (Pembroke, Mass.) finished in first for the Women’s 50-54 category.

In the Women’s 55-59 category, Andi Smith (Bend, Ore.; Sunnyside Sports) took gold. Patricia Sacco (Reading, Vt.; Upper Valley Velo), Margaret Thompson (Clinton, N.Y.; Team Hammer Nutrition) and Wendy Skean (Nathrop, Colo.; Hammer Nutrition) all placed first in the Women’s 60-64, 65-69 and 75-79 categories, respectively.

Of the few younger female competitors, Natalie Rehklau (Billings, Mont.) took home the win for the Women’s U17 race at 16-years-old.

At racing age 15, Cian Connolly (Baltimore, Md.; Baltimore Youth Cycling) took first in the Men’s U17 division. Liam Adams (Stillwater, Minn.; Northstar Development) raced hard and won first in the men 17-18 division. Our Master’s age groups were stacked. Dave Garguilo (Brooklyn, N.Y.; CRCA/Foundation) won the Men’s 35-39 race.

Brad Greenberg (Arlington, Va.; NeXT eSport p/b Enshored) outrode his competitors to take the win in the Men’s 40-44 race and Brian Kellison (Turlock, Calif.; Pen Velo Racing/Summit Bicycles) came out on top in the Men’s 45-49 race.

In the Men’s 50-54 category, Paul Lengermann (Bethesada, Md.; NeXT eSport p/b Enshored) walked away with the gold and in the Men 55-59 race, Joseph Meyer-Fuchs (Oakland, N.J.; SCS Guttenplan/ JGS) won. Kevin Metcalfe (Pleasant Hill, Calif.; Creative Blue Monster Racing) had a strong performance to take gold in the Men’s 60-64 race. In the Men’s 65-69 race, Jeffrey Moreton (San Gabriel, Calif.; SC Velo) finished on top.

Finally, in the Men’s 75-79 division, Scott Bulfinch (Lincoln, Neb.; Team KAOS) took home the gold.

Sunday brought the premier races with the Category 1/2 racers.

With the 2023 UCI Cycling Esports World Championships next weekend, some of the Team USA athletes first battled it out at Nationals.

In the Women’s race, two-time eSport Cycling Worlds competitor Jacqueline Godbe (Chicago, Ill.; Saris/ NoPinz) took first over Saturday’s 40-44 National Champion Christie Tracy (Austin, TX; 3T / Q+M Cycling Team).

In the Men’s race, Scott Catanzaro (Washington, D.C.; NeXT p/b Enshored) was victorious over Brad Bickley with Team USA Esports athlete and VeloNews contributor Zach Nehr (Milwaukee, Wis.; NeXT p/b Enshored) taking the bronze.

A full list of results can be found here.

The 2023 UCI Cycling Esports World Championships take place on Saturday.