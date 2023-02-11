UAE Tour S3: Elisa Longo Borghini storms into lead

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Elisa Longo Borghini stormed to victory Saturday and took control of the overall at the UAE Tour.

The mountaintop finale in the 107km third stage from Hazza bin Zayed Stadium to Jebel Hafeet shook things up expected.

Longo Borghini and Trek Segafredo teammate Gaia Realini pulled clear on the steepest ramps, and worked together to the line.

Longo Borghini took the win, with the promising 21-year-old Realini taking a well-deserved second. The chase crossed the line more than one minute in arrears, with Silvio Persico (UAE Team ADQ) leading the way.

More to come.