UAE Tour S1: Tim Merlier edges Caleb Ewan in dramatic day of echelon racing

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) squeezed out Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny) in a small group sprint to score an opening-stage victory at the UAE Tour.

Ewan, Merlier, and the Belgian’s teammates Remco Evenepoel and Bert van Lerberghe made a 13-rider group that galloped clear in the final 30km of a dramatic day of crosswind racing.

Mark Cavendish and his Astana leadout man Cees Bol also made the split and scored a mojo-boosting third in what was their first race together. Merlier is now already on two sprint victories this season after also winning in Oman.

“It’s always nice to start the season with a win, last year I didn’t take directly a win, I had to wait until Tirenno-Adriatico. Now I have two already [on the road] and one cyclocross,” Merlier said. “This has been a really good start for me.”

Pre-race favorite Adam Yates (UAE Emirates) was caught out on the wrong side of the final split and lost a big bunch of time on GC rivals Evenepoel and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious).

Merlier’s victory hands him the red jersey of race leader and leaves Evenepoel an early GC advantage. The Quick-Step captain was on the offense all day in an impressive start to the week.

“I had a pretty good day. I’ve had some good training and that came out today. I was always able to follow pretty easy and I’m happy with the feeling,” Evenepoel said at the finish. “There are some good signs for the coming days.”

Racers were braced for winds from the moment the race rumbled out of Al Dhafra on Monday morning, and their fears proved well-founded.

A gusting 20kph breeze and pressure on the front saw the race split from as early as the opening half hour of racing. Evenepoel and Bilbao made a lead bunch of 25 while a swath of GC racers and sprinters and were left straggling behind.

With, pre-race contender, Yates left floundering in the second group and Evenepoel galloping across the desert, UAE Team Emirates toiled in the chase to bring the race back together in the final 50km.

The race exploded again inside the final 30km to leave just a select 13 at the front.

GC contenders Evenepoel, Bilbao, and Luke Plapp made the split, as did sprinter stars Ewan, Merlier, Cavendish, and Olav Kooij (Jumbo Visma).

The lead group piled on in the roads into Al Mirfa and was never seen again, despite the whole peloton regrouping behind and UAE Emirates pulling to save Yates’ chances.

Evenepoel tried to lead a late attack inside the final 3km only for the leaders to come back together for the final reduced sprint.

Racing resumes Tuesday with a 17km TTT.



Results powered by FirstCycling.com