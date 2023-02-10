Tour of Oman: Jenthe Biermans wins inaugural Muscat Classic

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

MUSCAT, Oman (VN) — Jenthe Biermans got Arkéa-Samsic’s 2023 win tally up and running Friday with victory in the inaugural Muscat Classic.

Biermans sprinted out of a reduced bunch on a slight uphill rise following an aggressive finale to the 173km race that saw a string of attacks in the final five kilometers. Jordi Worlop (Soudal Quick-Step) pushed Biermans close to take second place with Andrea Vendrame (AG2R-Citroen) taking third.

None of the major sprinters in the bunch made the key split with several, including Mark Cavendish on his Astana debut, stepping off before the finish. Indeed, close to half the field wouldn’t finish the race after losing touch with the front of the race over the final climbs.

“This is amazing, this is my first professional victory. Two weeks ago, I got my first podium in Valencia with second place. The team believed so hard in me the whole way through, from my teammates and my directors,” Biermans said. “I’m happy to finish it off and take my first professional victory. It’s very emotional for me because it’s my first victory in my seventh year as a professional and last year, my girlfriend’s father died and it was very hard emotionally for the whole family. He always said that I could win a race, and this means a lot for me.

“For me, it was not the perfect race because they rode easy on the flat, and on every climb they went full gas. This was hard for me, but I managed to survive. I was one of the last ones on one climb and my teammate Michel Ries stayed with me. He dropped in the last 100 meters and kept screaming in the radio ‘come on, come on, you can do this.’ In a sprint, I know I’m fast in this kind of finishes. My teammates brought me perfectly in position.”

The one-day Muscat Classic is a new addition to the calendar, complementing the five-day Tour of Oman, which follows immediately afterward.

Manabu Ishibashi of the Japanese squad JCLTeam Ukyo was the only rider brave enough to try and go on the attack. The 30-year-old gained over 15 minutes on the pack at one point, before he was meticulously reeled back in and caught after 140km riding solo.

With Ishibashi safely back in the bunch, the action picked up as the climbers and classics stars sized each other up over the rolling finale. The result was a thinned-out group of about 20 riders that surged ahead, but that soon grew closer to 50 as dropped riders regained contact in the final kilometers.

The terrain was not quite tough enough to serve as a launch pad for a late move to stick and, in the end, a small bunch of 32 contested the victory.

