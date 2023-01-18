Tour Down Under S1: Phil Bauhaus pips favored Australians for sprint win

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

ADELAIDE, Australia (VN) — Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) kicked to victory in Wednesday’s first stage in a crash-marred bunch sprint at the Santos Tour Down Under.

A few riders went down in a crash in the closing kilometer, but Bauhaus came through to pip the favored Australians.

Caleb Ewan dashed to second, with Michael Matthews kicking to third in the photo finish to the line.

“We were always in the front in the last lap. I knew I just had to go with 3o0 meters to go,” Bauhaus said. “I do not want to celebrate early. I was only sure I won later. I was involved in a crash earlier, it was super-nervous today. A lot of guys went down today.”

The peloton stayed together on a circuit course around South Australia’s wine country, and barreled into the finish on the hunt for the season’s first WorldTour stage win.

Riders crashed earlier in the stage, including Bauhaus, and there was a fall in the middle of the pack inside the red kite.

A big crash with about 50km to go saw a half dozen riders hit the ground as the speed ramped up for the final circuit. Both Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) and Patrick Bevin (DSM) abandoned.

Matthews avoided the danger, and took back some time on mid-race time bonuses as well as at the finish line to claw back some time to narrow the gap on the GC.

“I wouldn’t have minded a bit harder stage today. We nailed the two intermediate sprints. It was a successful day to try to set me up for the overall,” Matthews said. “When you’re that close to a win you’re going to be disappointed. Overall it was a good day for us.”

Overnight leader Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) avoided the crashes and finished in the pack to retain the GC lead.

Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers), who stopped the clock for second in Tuesday’s opener, also finished in the main pack in the undulating stage across Adelaide’s wine country.

Matthews bounced into second overall, now six seconds back, with Sheffield slipping to third at eight seconds behind Bettiol.

A pretty significant crash, with @JumboVismaRoad taking the brunt of the pack, three of their riders coming down. @ziptrak | @SantosLtd #TourDownUnder pic.twitter.com/BQNEeqjSB4 — Santos Tour Down Under 🚴🚴‍♀️ (@tourdownunder) January 18, 2023

The Italian won the opening prologue, a first in TDU history, thanks in part to a deluge that created tricky racing conditions for much of the field Tuesday.

Bettiol is hoping to nurse his lead going into more challenging terrain later this week, including the final-day stage up Mount Lofty, but it’s obvious that Matthews is racing for the overall.

The race continues Thursday with the 154.8km second stage from Brighton to Victor Harbor. There are a few interesting lumps along the way, but the stage typically finishes with a reduced bunch kick.