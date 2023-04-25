Tour de Romandie prologue: Josef Černý blitzes to slim GC lead

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Josef Černý topped the prologue podium Tuesday and secured the leader’s jersey at the Tour de Romandie.

The Czech landed Soudal-Quick-Step’s 20th win of the season by topping world TT champion Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) and Quick-Step teammate Rémi Cavagna in a lightning-fast 6.8km race around Port Valais.

Černý won by just one second with his 55.1kph ride around Port Valais.

“It was really tight, I’m super happy I was the lucky one today and could enjoy the win,” he said after the race.

“I work hard, so I was not super surprised [by the result]. I was not really the favorite today, but I was very confident and thought I could be top-10 or top-5. But victory is really nice for me.”

Nico Denz (Bora-Hansgrohe) landed in the hotseat early on Tuesday and lasted there for some time until Černý bettered his time by four seconds.

The 29-year-old’s ride was good enough to fend off challenges from pre-stage favorites Foss, Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), and Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates).

Returning GC stars Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and Juan Ayuso (UAE Emirates) finished 26 and 12 seconds back respectively. Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) was the fastest U.S. racer with a time that put him 33rd, 19 seconds behind Černý.

Rui Costa (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) saw a horror start to his tour.

The former world champ was derailed in the first meters of the race when his chainring ripped away from his frame as he stamped out of the start ramp.

Costa was forced to complete the TT on his road bike while nursing what looked to be an injured knee. He finished five minutes down but appears to have survived the time cut.

Disaster for Rui Costa in Switzerland #TourdeRomandie pic.twitter.com/uOJtkN44uB — Mark Contador (@MarkContador80) April 25, 2023

Racing kick starts proper Wednesday with a long hilly day into Valée de Joux.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com