Race Results
Race Results

Tour de Normandie S1: Gladys Verhulst gets FDJ-Suez back into winning ways

Follow all the lastest results from the new three-day women's race in Northern France.

Gladys Verhulst sprinted to victory in Bagnoles-de-l'orne on what was an extra-aggressive opening stage of the inaugural Tour de Normandie.

Gladys Verhulst sprinted to victory in Bagnoles-de-l’orne on what was an extra-aggressive opening stage of the inaugural Tour de Normandie.

After a lean period for FDJ-Suez, following a standout start to the season, Verhulst puts the French squad on the top step of the podium for the first time since January.

The 26-year-old launched her sprint early and already had a clear gap on her rivals with 100 meters to go. She held on to take a clear win, her first in FDJ-Suez colors, beating Martina Alzini (Cofids) and Christine Majerus (SD Worx).

With rolling terrain and 140km of racing, Friday’s first day of racing was the queen stage of the inaugural Tour de Normandie. Five WorldTour teams signed up for the race, as well as some of the top Continental squads, ensuring a competitive field.

The finale was littered with attacks as multiple riders tried to break clear with an attack. Parkhotel Valkenberg’s Quinty Schoens launched what looked to be a dangerous move but she was caught by the peloton after suffering a mechanical problem.

Attacks continued to come throughout the final kilometers, including one from FDJ-Suez and Canyon-SRAM, but the bunch was together as it rounded the final major bend.

