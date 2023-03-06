Tirreno-Adriatico S1: Filippo Ganna dominates opening time trial, takes GC lead

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) lived up to his palmarès with a crushing victory in the time trial opener of Tirreno-Adriatico.

The Italian powerhouse and national TT champion rampaged to a time 28 seconds faster than his nearest rival in a race otherwise decided by fine margins.

Ganna topped Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) and U.S. talent Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) on the podium after the 11.5km test to score the first leader’s jersey of the race.

“I just thought to ride as fast as possible,” Ganna said at the finish. “Two days ago I didn’t know what my performance would be, but I believed to do as much as possible for me and the Italian people.”

GC contenders João Almeida, Brandon McNulty (both UAE Emirates), Primož Roglič and Wilco Kelderman (both Jumbo-Visma) all saw strong starts to their race with top-12 finishes.

Horror weather greeted riders for the flat-out out n’back in Lido di Camaiore. Heavy rain and hail pummeled riders and roads through the first half of the stage before calmer conditions saw drier tarmac and stiller air for later starters.

🙌 Nulla può fermare gli atleti della Tirreno-Adriatico @CA_Ita

.

🙌 Nothing can stop the riders of the Tirreno-Adriatico @CA_Ita #TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/jo0NQYuFel — Tirreno Adriatico (@TirrenAdriatico) March 6, 2023

Sheffield brought a standout performance when he started in the middle of the day. The U.S. powerhouse blitzed to the fastest time of the stage in a 53kph ride that at the time was 26 seconds faster than the rest.

Sheffield’s time held true through some heavyweight riders that followed.

Grand tour stars Roglič and Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) couldn’t come close, and the 20-year-old star had already gone better than the earlier time of Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).

It wasn’t until Kämna came to the finish around 30 minutes after Sheffield that the young New Yorker was booted from the hot seat.

However, all eyes were on Ganna, who won the same stage last year, to deliver with his late start. The Italian didn’t disappoint with his Ferrari output engine, stopping the clock with a winning time of 12.28 – 55.35kph.

Lumpy stages with flat finales could see Ganna retain his GC lead through to the first hilltop finish on stage 4, Thursday.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com