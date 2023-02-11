Become a Member

Race Results
Race Results

Spanish one-days: Ben Turner wins Murcia, Emilie Fortin first in Almeria

A pair of first-time winners in two one-days in Spain to open a busy period of racing.

Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) kicked to his first pro victory in a technical, fast finish at the Vuelta a Murcia.

Turner was well-positioned in the final kilometer up a narrow, twisting finale to win ahead of Simon Clarke (Israel Premier Tech). Jordi Meeus (Bora Hansgrohe) was third.

The route was impacted by the closure of the day’s main climb that was covered in snow. After a key climb in the closing hour of racing, some late-race breaks were neutralized in the closing 15km to set up the reduced bunch sprint.

The closing 5km wound through the urban streets of downtown Cartagena, and a few riders were caught up in a crash. The red kite saw a narrow climb to a castle. Tim Wellens led out Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) to the final corners, but Clarke edged past.

Turner bounced off a few bodies and found himself at the front for a final throw to the line. The victory comes off a solid rookie season in 2022 that saw Turner hit a pair of top-10s in the spring classics.

Emilie Fortin upsets favored Movistar at Clásica de Almería

A pair of Canadians spoiled the party for Team Movistar in Saturday’s Clásica de Almería.

Emilie Fortin (Cynisca Cycling) won, with compatriot Alison Jackson (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) crossing the line second in the first edition of the race.

Floortje Mackaij and Arlenis Sierra came through third and fourth, respectively, for Movistar in the inaugural one-day race along Spain’s Almería coast.

The victory was a first pro win for Fortin.

