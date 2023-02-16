Elisa Balsamo opens 2023 with big win at Setmana Valenciana

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Elisa Balsamo blasted to victory Thursday at the Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines in her first race day of the season.

After Trek-Segafredo reeled in an attacking rider, the team delivered the Italian national champion to the line through a technical finish with around 10 roundabouts in the last seven kilometers.

Lotta Henttala (AG Insurance-Soudal-Quick-Step) was second, and American Coryn Labecki (Jumbo-Visma) kicked to third.

“I was a little bit scared because you never know how your condition will be at the start of the season,” Balsamo said. “I was coming from the European track championships so it was quite a lot of time without the road bike. Today my team did a great job, on the first climb I was little bit full gas but then everything was perfect.

“It’s always difficult during a race to find the good timing and be in the right place at the right moment for a chaotic sprint finish like this one but yesterday we saw with Inna the last KM so that today we were prepared for the finish,” she said.

“It would be a dream to have a season like last year. Last year was just amazing. I really hope to have a good start to the season.”

