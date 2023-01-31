Saudi Tour S2: Jonathan Milan squeaks in for the win

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

ALULA, Saudi Arabia (VN) — Sometimes the waiting is the hardest part of a race.

Jonathan Milan stood on a desolate highway in the middle of the Saudi desert. The young Italian didn’t want to celebrate too soon. It was too close to call with Dylan Groenewegen at the line.

After a few anguishing minutes, the call came through: Milan was the winner in a bike throw.

“This victory means a lot for me and the team,” Milan said. “Last year, I won two races in Croatia, and I really wanted to come out of the Saudi Tour with a victory. It was very close in the end. Last year was my first year here, and it was goal to win, and I am happy that I made it.”

Milan held on to fend off Groenewegen at the end of a very windy stage across the Saudi desert. Cees Bol (Astana-Qazaqstan) kicked through in third.

The stage was the sum of many parts. The first part of the stage was with a belting tailwind. A U-turn and it was a full-block headwind of 45kph. The bunch trundled along at 20kph.

Once the course turned left, the peloton faced the full brunt of crosswinds and quickly fractured into bits.

On Monday, Bahrain Victorious kicked to second yesterday behind Groenwegen, and Tuesday it was Milan’s turn in the rotation. A winner of a gold medal in the team pursuit in 2021 on the boards in Tokyo, Milan is one of the highly touted younger riders coming up in Italy.

Groenewegen could only stew at a missed chance, but he retained the leader’s jersey as consolation.

“We are disappointed of course,” Groenewege said. “I started my sprint too late, and Milan came past me, and I tried to come back, but Milan was first. The boys did a good job today and did a great leadout. It was a big mistake on my part.”

S1: Groenewegen overcomes late puncture to win

Groenewegen celebrates stage 1. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Dylan Groenewegen wasn’t about to let a late-race puncture derail his mission to win the opening stage of the Saudi Tour.

With new co-sponsor AlUla emblazoned on the jersey and with the opening stage driving south across the wide-open expanses of the AlUla region, Groenewegen was a man on a mission Monday.

Crosswinds and a pair of punctures made the opening stage more dramatic than the Jayco-AlUla sprinter would have liked. His teammates towed him back and he finished off the job to win in his 2023 season debut.

“This is a really important race for us to make our sponsor proud, so we can be really happy with today,” Groenewegen said. “It was really hectic in the final, and I had a flat tire in the wrong moment. With 10km it was still two minutes and the team was really working, but the team was really motivated to show our blue line.

“We waited for a good moment and then we went, and I saw nobody around me, so I knew I won.”

The win comes as a relief for Groenewegen, who was perhaps the only rider in the entire peloton with pressure to deliver.

The third edition of the Saudi Tour is drawing a solid mix of WorldTour and other level teams, but the five-day romp across the Saudi desert region has more of a spring training camp vibe.

Most of the bunch were debuting their respective seasons, and all eyes were on Jayco-AlUla.

The tourism board that promotes the AlUla destination stepped up in 2023 from partner to co-sponsor status. Not that leaving the race without a win would have been a disaster, but getting one certainly will make everyone breathe easier.

“We worked on the sprint train a bit during the camps. We have some new guys who are strong, and ‘Stybie’ is really strong from Quick-Step. I know if I stay on the wheel of Mezgec I will be OK,” Groenewegen said.

The stage didn’t come without its drama. Crosswinds kicked up and Groenewegen punctured twice, including a late-stage flat that put the team under pressure with 10km to go.

“The peloton split up, but the whole team waited for me, and they did a good job to bring me back,” he said. “We are really happy to win the first win of the season with the new blue train.”

The Saudi continues Tuesday with the 184km second stage from Winter Park to Shalal Sijlyat Rocks.

With one win in the pocket for Jayco-AlUla, the other sprinters here will want their turn.

