Saudi Tour S1: Dylan Groenewegen overcomes late puncture to kick to victory

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

ALULA, Saudi Arabia (VN) — Dylan Groenewegen wasn’t about to let a late-race puncture derail his mission to win the opening stage of the Saudi Tour.

With new co-sponsor AlUla emblazoned on the jersey and with the opening stage driving south across the wide-open expanses of the AlUla region, Groenewegen was a man on a mission Monday.

Crosswinds and a pair of punctures made the opening stage more dramatic than the Jayco-AlUla sprinter would have liked. His teammates towed him back and he finished off the job to win in his 2023 season debut.

“This is a really important race for us to make our sponsor proud, so we can be really happy with today,” Groenewegen said. “It was really hectic in the final, and I had a flat tire in the wrong moment. With 10km it was still two minutes and the team was really working, but the team was really motivated to show our blue line.

“We waited for a good moment and then we went, and I saw nobody around me, so I knew I won.”

The win comes as a relief for Groenewegen, who was perhaps the only rider in the entire peloton with pressure to deliver.

The third edition of the Saudi Tour is drawing a solid mix of WorldTour and other level teams, but the five-day romp across the Saudi desert region has more of a spring training camp vibe.

Most of the bunch were debuting their respective seasons, and all eyes were on Jayco-AlUla.

The tourism board that promotes the AlUla destination stepped up in 2023 from partner to co-sponsor status. Not that leaving the race without a win would have been a disaster, but getting one certainly will make everyone breathe easier.

“We worked on the sprint train a bit during the camps. We have some new guys who are strong, and ‘Stybie’ is really strong from Quick-Step. I know if I stay on the wheel of Mezgec I will be OK,” Groenewegen said.

The stage didn’t come without its drama. Crosswinds kicked up and Groenewegen punctured twice, including a late-stage flat that put the team under pressure with 10km to go.

“The peloton split up, but the whole team waited for me, and they did a good job to bring me back,” he said. “We are really happy to win the first win of the season with the new blue train.”

The Saudi continues Tuesday with the 184km second stage from Winter Park to Shalal Sijlyat Rocks.

With one win in the pocket for Jayco-AlUla, the other sprinters here will want their turn.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com