Santos Tour Down Under: Alexandra Manly bolts to win in reduced bunch

URAIDLA, Australia (VN) — Alexandra Manly kicked to victory Monday in an intense finale to deliver Jayco-AlUla a big win at stage 2 at the Santos Tour Down Under.

The victory puts Manly into the leader’s jersey with one stage left to go after a thrilling finale to win out a reduced bunch sprint.

“The team looked after me all day,” Manly said. “We closed the gap to Spratty (Amanda Spratt – ed), and carried the speed to the line. I had the perfect leadout, and to do this in my own backyard is so nice.”

Amanda Spratt (Trek Segafredo) jumped on the steepest bit of the final climb with less than 10km to go. She opened up a big gap that sent a bolt of panic through the chasing bunch.

The group fractured under the intense pace. Jayco-UlAlu led the chase, and it was full-gas to try to bring back Spratt.

The short but intense 90km stage from Birdwood to Uraidla saw the favorites surge to the front in a bid to blow up the race. Overnight leader Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health) was dropped early on the key climb, meaning the race lead was up for grabs.

A short and intense uphill sprint sees @alex_manly for @GreenEDGEteam take the medal at the Singapore Airlines Women’s Stage 2! Amazing effort! 🥇@SingaporeAir | @SantosLtd #TourDownUnder pic.twitter.com/oriv8AKApu — Santos Tour Down Under 🚴🚴‍♀️ (@tourdownunder) January 16, 2023

Spratt looked to be gone, but was running out of gas on the long run-in toward the finish, and held a short gap with 1km to go.

Under steady pressure from the chasing group, Spratt was neutralized with 500m to go to set up the reduced bunch sprint.

Manly won the battle for position coming through a final right-hander with 250m to go, and kicked to the victory by a bike length.

Georgia Williams (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) was moving up fast, but couldn’t kick past to take second. Nina Buijsman (Human Powered Health) crossed the line third.

The race continues Tuesday with the third and final stage 93.2km from Adelaide to Campbeltown. The decisive Corkscrew Climb with 7.5km to go should set up the GC finale.

