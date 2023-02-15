Ruta del Sol S1: Tadej Pogačar blows up race with solo attack

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Tadej Pogačar uncorked a long-distance attack to win Wednesday’s five-climb stage to open the Ruta del Sol in southern Spain.

A winner Monday in his season debut at Jaén Paraíso Interior, Pogačar roared to his second victory in two days of racing in 2023. The chasers did a good job to limit the losses on the long, wide open descent to the line.

Pogačar attacked on the day’s main obstacle at the Cat. 1 Despiernacaballos climb (10.6km at 5.8%) with about 13km to go, and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) was the only rider with gas to follow.

Pogačar surged again in 500m, and gapped out the Colombian to forge ahead alone.

Spain’s leading stars bravely gave chase, with Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers), and Enric Mas (Movistar) tapping away in unison to limit the losses.

Landa crossed the line second at 38 seconds back, with Rodríguez third, and Buitrago on the wheel.

Mas dropped out of the lead chasing group with a mechanical that appeared to be a dropped chain. He called back to a team car for support, but was left at the side of the road as the chasers rode on.

Pogačar topped out over the climb with a gap of about 40 seconds, and dropped toward the finish line alone with 7km to go to the line.

UAE Team Emirates blew up the stage when it took control in the closing 25km. Tim Wellens surged to the front and the peloton melted in his wake.

The front GC group soon dwindled to 20 riders with less than 15km to go. Pogačar jumped, and it was soon in damage control.

The Ruta del Sol continues Thursday with the 156km second stage from Diezma to Alcaléa la Real. The rolling stage features three moderate climbs but a stinging climb to the finish line will create complications for any sprinters who make it that far.

