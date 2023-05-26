RideLondon Classique stage 1: Charlotte Kool wins reduced bunch sprint

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) blitzed the rest of the pack to take a dominant sprint win from a very reduced group on stage 1 of the RideLondon Classique.

Kool was moved into the wheel of the already sprinting Clara Copponi (FDJ Suez) by her DSM teammate Pfeiffer Georgi before moving into the wind with less than two kilometers to go. There were just 12 riders left in the leading group after an attack went off the front in the last 30km

The Dutchwoman eased past Copponi as Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) held on to take third place in her first race on home soil since 2021. Meanwhile, Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) managed to make it into the front group despite suffering a crash earlier in the day.

“It was an easy day from the beginning and we tried to get the gap steady and we did really well. In the final, we did full racing so we had to adapt a bit but we were with the right girls in front. We had to finish it off but Pfeiffer did a perfect leadout so it was a dream start,” Kool said afterward.

“For us, it was not really a problem if the bunch came back to be honest, but I think it was a really nice final to race.”

The opening stage took the riders 149.7km from Saffron Walden to Colchester. While it would ultimately end in a sprint, the rolling and twisting terrain ensured that it wasn’t quite that simple.

An early two-rider group got away with Francesca Morgans-Slader (AWOL O’Shea) and Hanna Johansson (Coop-Hitec Products) going off the front. Scarlett Souren (Parkhotel-Valkenburg) tried to join but she never made it and would be passed by Danielle Shrosbree (DAS-Handsling) after the first classified climb of the day.

The bunch was pushing a high pace behind and the breakaway was absorbed just inside the final 50 kilometers. A crash in the bunch, which was caused by a rider hitting some traffic furniture, brought several riders down, including Dygert.

The U.S. rider was down on the ground for a while, but she remounted and would soon make it back into the bunch with the help of some teammates.

By that stage, the action was really heating up with Trek-Segafredo attacking up the road with Deignan. Other teams joined in and a small group went clear of the peloton, including pre-stage favorite Kool. Dygert missed the initial move but got across the gap, initially with the help of a teammate before going solo.

Kool kept her cool amidst more attacks and was in the perfect position when the finish line loomed into sight to take what could be the first of several wins this week.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com