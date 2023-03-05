Become a Member

Race Results
Race Results

Paris-Nice S1: Tim Merlier bosses bunch sprint, Tadej Pogačar lands GC advantage

Follow all the action as Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard headline stellar field in prestigious eight-stage race.

Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick Step) continued his early season stampede with sprint victory at Paris-Nice.

The Belgian champion won a scrappy sprint over Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo) after a wild ride through the Verrière hills west of Paris.

With four wins already this season, Merlier has made his claim as the sprint pack’s alpha as he relishes life at his new Quick-Step team. He now wears the leader’s jersey into stage 2 on Monday.

“This is like a dream start, I can hardly believe it,” Merlier said at the line. “I’m really happy, and also with the team.”

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) scored opening bragging rights over Tour de France rival Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) by scooping the bonus points on the day’s final hilltop and taking the GC advantage.


Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) attacked repeatedly earlier in the stage before he went solo out of a fractured peloton at 15km to go. The U.S. star lasted out front for around 8km before being reeled in by the sprinter-laden peloton as Verrière reared into view.

Soudal Quick-Step kept cool through the final after Pogačar’s hilltop acceleration and brief breakaway to neutralize the threat and deliver Merlier toward the team’s 11th win of the season.

“I guess today I started feeling a bit shit, but every hour in I felt better. I hope the next days will be something similar,” Pogačar said.

The first true showdown between Pogačar and Vingegaard will arrive Tuesday at the innovative “first over the line” TTT of stage 3 or the next day’s hilltop final.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com

 

