Tim Merlier takes drama-filled Nokere Koerse victory, Arvid de Kleijn delivers first win for new Cancellara team at Milano-Torino

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) defended his title and took the win at Nokere Koerse after a drama-filled finale.

Merlier outkicked fellow Belgians Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) and Milan Menten (Lotto Dstny) on the Nokereberg to take the win.

The finale kilometers were littered with crashes that hampered the chase behind a three-man attack group that contained Sep Vanmarcke (Israel-Premier Tech).

A big crash just outside the final kilometer looked like it had ended the hopes of the chasing group, but it came back together at the foot of the final climb, with Merlier powereing clear with about 200 meters to go to take his fifth win of the season in impressive style.

“The last two laps were full-gas racing, it was hard to control but Bert Van Lerberghe was so strong today and he kept everything together for us and he also did a great leadout for me. What Bert did today was top class, almost indescribable. It’s an absolute dream to be on his wheel,” Merlier said.

“When they crashed, I yelled to Bert that there was a crash and that he shouldn’t hesitate any more and he did a fantastic job. He took me to the right spot and exactly how I wanted it. In the end, it was enough to make it to the finish.”

Results powered by FirstCycling.com

Arvid de Kleijn delivers first win Tudor at Milano-Torino

Arvid De Kleijn (C) sprints on his way to victory at Milan-Torino. (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Arvid de Kleijn took a big win for Tudor Pro Cycling by kicking to victory at Milano-Torino.

Some mishaps among round-abouts in the closing kilometers blocked out some of the pre-race favorites as the bunch came in for a sprint finish in the mid-week classic in northern Italy.

De Kleijn opened up a long sprint to fend off Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) for the victory of the new team backed by ex-pro Fabian Cancellara. Casper Van Uden (Team DSM) rounded out the podium with third.

“I feel great. The team did an amazing job for me. I was confident this morning because of the environment I’m in now,” he said. “Once I was put in a good position I knew I was going to win. With the leadout I got I managed to beat some top sprinters. It’s great”.

The victory is the first for the new team at this level of men’s racing since it jumped to the ProTeam level in 2023.

Big win for Tudor Pro Cycling at Milano-Torino! I recently spoke to team boss ‘Spartacus’ Cancellara about his new project for @velonews :#MilanoTorino @TudorProCycling https://t.co/bDn3eBcfNb — Jim Cotton (@jim_c_1985) March 15, 2023

Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) was among the top riders who lost position in the chaotic run toward the finish. The big Dutch rider recovered, but could only manage 10th.

Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan) won here last year, but did not figure in the top-10 in one of cycling’s oldest races, and crossed the line 33rd.

Racing continues in Italy this weekend at Milan-San Remo, the season’s first monument.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com