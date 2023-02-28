Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

GET 25% OFF OUTSIDE+

The One Subscription to Fuel All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

VeloNews Race Results
Race Results

Milan Menten wins Le Samyn, Fabio Jakobsen crashes out

The Belgian continues Lotto-Dstny's strong start to the classics.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Milan Menten continued Lotto-Dstny‘s strong start to the season, sprinting to victory at Le Samyn.

The 26-year-old put out a huge turn of pace, squeezing himself through several riders before charging to the line. Hugo Hoffstetter (Arkéa-Samsic) took second place with Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) riding to third.

European champion Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal Quick-Step) was one of the pre-race favorites, but the Dutchman crashed inside the final 50 kilometers and couldn’t make it back to the bunch. His teammate Kasper Asgreen hit the deck inside the final kilometer, capping off a terrible day for Soudal Quick-Step.

“It’s like a dream, I don’t believe it. It’s absolutely unbelievable,” Menten said. “We had the plan to make it a hard race and that really suits me. It was ideal with Victor [Campenaerts] and Jarne [Van De Paar] at the front and I could relax at the back. They were with seven at the front, it was absolutely perfect. It was about waiting and waiting and with 500m I thought that this is the moment. At the finish line, I thought I won and I just didn’t believe it.”

Menten joked at the finish line that he had hurt his shoulder celebrating the win as he crossed the line.

The early part of the race was marked with a five-man breakaway that would get caught with around 50 kilometers to go. The last quarter of the 209km race saw a string of big attacks, including a seven-man move that contained Campenaerts and others that got away with 30km to go.

For a while, it looked as though that break would be able to stay away, but it was reeled in with less than five kilometers remaining and the win would go down to a bunch sprint.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com

Stay On Topic

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

These local mountain bikers tried Athletic Brewing Company's craft beer for the first time, and you'd be surprised by their reactions.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

Video Alt

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: Inside a pre-race meeting with Trek-Segafredo
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: Race numbers, bandages, and a bedtime story