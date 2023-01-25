Mallorca Challenge: Rui Costa wins Trofeo Calvia

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Rui Costa scored his first victory for his new team, Intermarché-Circus-Wanty, in the Trofeo Calvia.

The Portuguese rider sprinted to the win in the opening race of the Mallorca Challenge, holding off Soudal-Quick Step’s Louis Vervaeke with Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) taking third.

The three riders had been part of an early breakaway of 10 that began to split up with about 55km to go. Vervaeke went solo with 16km to go from a group of four riders, only to be later caught by Healy and Costa.

A stern chase from Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) almost saw the trio up front be reeled in but they held on by mere meters with Costa taking the victory.

After winning the race with a big solo effort last year, Brandon McNulty didn’t make it to the finish after crashing out on slick roads. The team confirmed afterward that he had avoided serious injury and he will race again later this week.

