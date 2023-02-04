Thibau Nys lives up to the hype with solo victory at U23 cyclocross worlds

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Thibau Nys (Belgium) scored a huge solo victory Saturday in Hoogerheide and added a U23 world title to his junior rainbow jersey of 2020.

Nys – son of CX legend Sven, winner of the U23 cyclocross World Cup, and bronze medalist in last year’s U23 worlds – went clear on lap two of seven and never looked back.

The victory sees Nys confirm the huge hype of the fervent Belgian media and backs up a winter that saw him dominate the U23s and make a confident dab into elite ‘cross racing.

“I wanted this so bad. I worked so hard for this, it was the biggest goal of my season,” Nys said at the finish.

“The pressure was huge, but also from myself. It’s a race where you can’t make any mistakes. To pull it off like this it’s amazing – I could only dream of this.”

Fellow Belgian Witse Meeussen tried to chase through the middle laps but never gained ground as the 20-year-old Nys aced the damp but fast course in the Netherlands.

The race for silver came down to a group of three as Dutch favorite Tibor del Grosso challenged Belgian duo Meeusen and Joran Wyseure for silver.

Del Grosso nabbed second over Meeussen in the sprint as Nys joined his father, long-time mechanic, and fans at the barriers.

Canadian twins make history, go one-two in women’s junior cyclocross worlds

Isabella Holmgren won Canada’s first medal of any color at CX worlds.

Canadian twins Isabella and Ava Holmgren took the top steps of the podium Saturday at the junior cyclocross worlds.

The 17-year-old sisters rode clear as Dutch favorite Lauren Molengraaf suffered a flat tire midway through a Hoogerheide race left slick and slippy by early morning rain.

The Holmgrens become the first Canadians to hit the podium at cyclocross worlds in what is a breakout moment for the nation’s cycling scene.

“I don’t think I’ve fully processed it yet,” winner Isabella said. “I’m just really excited, and Ava being second makes it even better.”

Sister act 🤝 😍 🥇 and 🥈 for Isabella and Ava Holmgren #Hoogerheide2023 pic.twitter.com/33wBOBcTja — UCI Cyclocross (@UCI_CX) February 4, 2023

The junior Canadian champion Isabella got the lead through the back-half of the race while her sister – the elite-level Canadian champion – chased around 15 seconds back.

Once the gaps between the leaders were set, they remained largely locked as the Candian duo rode near-faultless races.

Meanwhile a race for bronze unfurled behind between Célia Gery (France) and Federica Venturelli (Italy), with Gery’s medal only decided by a sprint for the line.

Defending junior champion Zoe Backstedt races the U23 championships Sunday.