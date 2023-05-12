Become a Member

Itzulia Women S1: Demi Vollering keeps on rolling with another big win

Follow all the action in the three-day stage race across Spain's Basque Country.

There’s no stopping Demi Vollering right now.

The SD Worx star ripped to victory in the opening stage at the three-day Itzulia Women in Spain’s Basque Country. Cold, wind, and rain marked the 122km rollercoaster stage from Etxebarria to Markina-Xemein.

“I felt good on the climbs, but otherwise it was mainly wet and cold today,” Vollering said. “The weather was an opponent in themselves. Hopefully it will be a little drier in the coming days, but it seems to stay rainy for the next few days. Hopefully we stay fit.”

Vollering jumped on the day’s final climb up the second-category Urkaregi climb to distance her rivals.

Teammate Marlen Reussen marked the chasing rivals as Vollering soloed to victory, and she crossed the line second at 47 seconds back. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) rounded out the podium with third at 49 seconds back, while Vuelta Femenina winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) was fourth at 51 seconds.

Van Vleuten later confirmed that she crashed, and was able to chase back on the final climb to finish close to the podium.

“I have pain in my hip and wrist,” she said. “It was a nice memory of races in the Basque Country and in Spain, full-throttle and a lot of rain.”

The race continues Saturday with the 133.2km second stage from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Amurrio. The rolling profile could split the bunch early, and a reduced bunch kick looks likely. Rain, cold, and wind could change the script.

