Itzulia Basque Country S1: Ethan Hayter blasts to sprint victory

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) came off a perfect leadout to sprint to victory in the opening stage of the Itzulia Basque Country on Monday.

Omar Fraile gave Hayter a perfect leadout in the narrow, rising finale, with the top GC favorites all finishing safely in the clean sprint.

“My team really backed me after I wasn’t amazing in Catalunya. They were all-in for me today, and I want to thank them,” Hayter said. “Omar is an expert in the Basque Country, and this final was perfect, and I only had to sprint the last 100 meters.

“This is my first win of my season. I broke my collarbone in Australia, and it took me awhile to come back from that,” he said.

Mauro Schmid (Soudal Quick-Step) kicked to second, with Jon Aberastsuri (Trek Segafredo) hitting third.

A three-rider break was pulled in as the main pack contested a bonus sprint with 20km to go. After doing some pulling, 2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal pulled off and coasted in across the line several minutes back.

The field is packed with GC riders targeting one of the most prestigious and difficult one-week races on the men’s WorldTour calendar. Defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard finished in the bunch, on-time with Hayter.

Big names on the march

The Basque Country tour sees some of the top GC favorites racing this week. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

After the thrilling GC battle between Primož Roglič (Jumbo Visma) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), the six-stage Basque Country tour sees another peloton full of top GC hitters.

Defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) since finishing third at Paris-Nice. Other big names include Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla), defending champion Dani Martínez and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), Enric Mas (Movistar), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ).

The 62nd Iztulia Basque Country continues Tuesday with the 193.8km second stage from Viana to Leitza. The rollercoaster, five-climb stage with Cat. 2 Arkiskil climb (11km at 3.1%) before a fast downhill to the finish line.