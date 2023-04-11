Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews Race Results
Race Results

Finn Fisher-Black soloes to first pro victory at Giro di Sicilia a year after broken leg

The four-day Giro di Silicia is a key tuneup race for the upcoming Giro d'Italia.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Finn Fisher-Black dropped some of the best climbers in Italia cycling to kick to his first pro victory Tuesday at the opening stage of the Giro di Sicilia.

The highly touted New Zealander took advantage of the presence of favored UAE Team Emirates teammate Diego Ulissi to attack late on the climbing finale to Agrigento.

With all eyes on Ulissi, Fisher Black jumped with 2km to go and fended off the chasing bunch by eight seconds.

“My job was to pull into the bottom of the climb but I looked back at one point and no one was there and the DS on the radio just told me to go as hard as I could,” he said. “I didn’t believe I could win until I saw the line.”

The 21-year-old battled back from injury and hopes to race his first grand tour this season.

“It’s a really important win for me,” he said. “I broke my leg last year and coming back has been the hardest thing I’ve done, but this moment makes it all worth it.”

The four-day race is a key tuneup race for the upcoming Giro d’Italia starting in less than one month.

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

Video Alt

One Way South
Video Alt

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer
Video Alt

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon