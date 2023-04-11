Finn Fisher-Black soloes to first pro victory at Giro di Sicilia a year after broken leg

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Finn Fisher-Black dropped some of the best climbers in Italia cycling to kick to his first pro victory Tuesday at the opening stage of the Giro di Sicilia.

The highly touted New Zealander took advantage of the presence of favored UAE Team Emirates teammate Diego Ulissi to attack late on the climbing finale to Agrigento.

With all eyes on Ulissi, Fisher Black jumped with 2km to go and fended off the chasing bunch by eight seconds.

“My job was to pull into the bottom of the climb but I looked back at one point and no one was there and the DS on the radio just told me to go as hard as I could,” he said. “I didn’t believe I could win until I saw the line.”

The 21-year-old battled back from injury and hopes to race his first grand tour this season.

“It’s a really important win for me,” he said. “I broke my leg last year and coming back has been the hardest thing I’ve done, but this moment makes it all worth it.”

The four-day race is a key tuneup race for the upcoming Giro d’Italia starting in less than one month.