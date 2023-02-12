European one-days: Team Q36.5 sees first victory in Almeria, Pedersen first in Figueira

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Matteo Moschetti scored a huge first win for the newly formed Team Q36.5 at the Clasica de Almeria.

Victory in the Spanish race sees the team of former Qhubeka-Dimension Data boss Doug Ryder click into top gear less than a dozen days since its debut.

Moschetti beat Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Arnaud de Lie (Lotto-Dstny) in the downtown bunch sprint after Uno-X took control through the final on a mission to send Alexander Kristoff to victory.

Moschetti and Q36.5 teammate Jack Bauer shared elated celebrations at the finish line as the nascent team and its pick n’mix roster relishes a hot start to its time in pro cycling.

The 36.5 ProTeam-level project also includes the likes of Joey Rosskopf, Carl Fredrik Hagen, and Gianluca Brambilla and is set to see a stacked classics program after earning wildcard selection for Strade Bianche, Milano-San Remo, and Paris-Roubaix from race organizers.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com

Casper Pedersen first in inaugural Figueira Champions Classic

Casper Pedersen switched from DSM this winter.

Casper Pedersen won the grinding headwind sprint of the inaugural Figueira Champions Classic to score his first victory with Soudal Quick-Step.

Pedersen’s victory Sunday is his first since autumn 2020, and the perfect start to his time with the Belgian squad after he joined “The Wolfpack” from DSM this winter.

Rune Herregodts (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) and Marijn van den Berg (EF Education EasyPost) filled out the podium in the 12-rider sprint that closed the new Portuguese classic.

The inaugural Figueira Champions Classic made for a tough early-season test with a stack of steep climbs loaded into 187.5km of racing.

The course proved so selective that only WorldTour riders made the final selection from a peloton filled with second- and third-tier squads.

Each of Quick-Step, EF Education-EasyPost, Trek Segafredo and Intermarché-Circus-Wanty saw more than one rider in the final group that roared into the center of coastal city Figueira in what became a tactical battle.

EF Education-EasyPost tried to take control in the closing kilometers with a three-rider leadout, but Pedersen timed his acceleration into the wind to take the win.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com

Ben Turner opens account in Murcia

Ben Turner roars across the line for his first pro win at Vuelta a Murcia. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) kicked to his first pro victory in a technical, fast finish at the Vuelta a Murcia.

Turner was well-positioned in the final kilometer up a narrow, twisting finale to win ahead of Simon Clarke (Israel Premier Tech). Jordi Meeus (Bora Hansgrohe) was third.

“I just didn’t want to get boxed in. We did the recon yesterday and I knew I had to go early. I managed to be on the right wheel and it came off really well in the end. I still had the legs,” Turner said at the line.

“It’s the biggest win of my career as it’s the only one! It’s hopefully not the last. It’s good to start in February with a win and let’s see what the rest of the season brings.”

The route was impacted by the closure of the day’s main climb that was covered in snow. After a key climb in the closing hour of racing, some late-race breaks were neutralized in the closing 15km to set up the reduced bunch sprint.

A brilliant ride from the whole team today. A perfect piece of positioning on to the final climb set @benjeturner up for victory. Credit to @PavelSivakov for that epic final lead out after some good work from @leohayter 👏👏👏 #VueltaRM23 pic.twitter.com/B8yQYddfI9 — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) February 11, 2023

The closing 5km wound through the urban streets of downtown Cartagena, and a few riders were caught up in a crash. The red kite saw a narrow climb to a castle. Tim Wellens led out Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) to the final corners, but Clarke edged past.

Turner bounced off a few bodies and found himself at the front for a final throw to the line. The victory comes off a solid rookie season in 2022 that saw Turner hit a pair of top-10s in the spring classics.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com

Emilie Fortin upsets favored Movistar at Clásica de Almería

A pair of Canadians spoiled the party for Team Movistar in Saturday’s Clásica de Almería.

Emilie Fortin (Cynisca Cycling) won, with compatriot Alison Jackson (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) crossing the line second in the first edition of the race.

Floortje Mackaij and Arlenis Sierra came through third and fourth, respectively, for Movistar in the inaugural one-day race along Spain’s Almería coast.

The victory was a first pro win for Fortin.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com