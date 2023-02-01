Become a Member

VeloNews Race Results
Race Results

Etoile de Besseges S1: Arnaud De Lie rips to second win in 2023

Follow all the results in the five-stage Etoile de Bessèges.

Arnaud De Lie keeps adding to the win column, adding his second victory in three races to open his new season with Lotto Dstny at Etoile de Besseges in France.

A short but punchy rise to the line on the third passage on a circuit course broke up the lead pack as they roared in for the sprint in the opening day of the five-stage race.

De Lie out-kicked Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) for the win, his second in 2023.

Benoit Cosneyfroy (Ag2r-Citroën) crossed the line third, with Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) safely in the top-10 with seventh in the 162.akm stage in Bellegarde.

The race continues Thursday with the rolling 169.6km second stage from Bagard to Aubais, with another bunch kick likely in the cards.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com

