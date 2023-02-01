Etoile de Besseges S1: Arnaud De Lie rips to second win in 2023

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Arnaud De Lie keeps adding to the win column, adding his second victory in three races to open his new season with Lotto Dstny at Etoile de Besseges in France.

A short but punchy rise to the line on the third passage on a circuit course broke up the lead pack as they roared in for the sprint in the opening day of the five-stage race.

De Lie out-kicked Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) for the win, his second in 2023.

Benoit Cosneyfroy (Ag2r-Citroën) crossed the line third, with Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) safely in the top-10 with seventh in the 162.akm stage in Bellegarde.

The race continues Thursday with the rolling 169.6km second stage from Bagard to Aubais, with another bunch kick likely in the cards.

