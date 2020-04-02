Zwift’s Classics series returns this Sunday

The Zwift Classics series kicks off this Sunday with a professional women's event held on the virtual Yorkshire world championships course.

Professional bike racing returns this Sunday to a virtual world near you.

The Zwift Classics professional/amateur race series is back, starting April 5 with the women’s Yorkshire Grand Prix pro/am event on the Yorkshire world championship course. A smattering of top professional women are slated to compete, including Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM), Shayna Powless and Simone Biolard (Twenty20), among others.

The race kicks off at 2:10 p.m. EST, and the pro women will complete 27.2km (16.9) miles on the course.

The race is the first of six unique races that each take place in a different Zwift world. The Pro/Am Invitational Zwift Classic races not only will pit the best teams against each other, but also set fresh challenges in each race. Points races, team-based racing, and hill-top finishes await racers.

The Pro-Am women’s event will kick off the racing with the Yorkshire Grand Prix, with the Pro-Am men and women alternating different races. Each Pro-Am race will feature different race challenges ranging from scratch race format, team points race and individual points. The women’s teams lined up to race include SEG Racing, Ribble-Weldtite, Hagens Berman Axeon, NTT, Canyon-dhb, Canyon/SRAM and TWENTY20.

Zwift also plans the first-ever Pro/Am Invitational race on the newest Zwift world, Crit City.

These events will be broadcast on Velonews.com as well as on YouTube.

Yorkshire Grand Prix Pro/Am Invitational race (WOMEN), 2 pm EST April 5

London International Pro/Am Invitational race (MEN), 2 pm EST April 9

Trofeo Bologna Pro/Am Invitational race (WOMEN), 2 pm EST April 13

Richmond Challenge Pro/Am Invitational race (MEN), 2 pm EST April 17

Watopia Cup Pro/Am Invitational race (WOMEN), 2 pm EST April 21

Crit City Slam Pro/Am Invitational race (MEN), 2 pm EST April 25

For four days after the Pro/Am Invitational, each race will then be open for all to ride, with regularly-scheduled events through April 30th.

For those who enjoy doing more than watching, Zwift’s new Haute Route: Watopia could be an effective — if not sweaty — way to pass the time on the trainer.

Offered across multiple time slots on April 3rd to 5th, Zwifters can take on some of the most leg-busting routes strung together in Watopia.

Day 1: The Three Sisters includes the Hilly KOM, Epic KOM, and Volcano KOM (30 miles, nearly 3,000 feet of climbing)

Day 2: The Tour of Fire and Ice featuring Alpe du Zwift (15.6 miles with over 3,800 feet of climbing)

Day 3: The Pretzel (45 miles, 4,300+ feet climbing)

Unlike Zwift’s world tours, no make-up dates are provided, so set your alarms.