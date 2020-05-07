Zwift Tour for All stage 4: Leah Dixon wins from bunch sprint

Leah Dixon (Tibco-SVB) was successful in taking the bunch sprint from a reduced field in stage 4 of the Zwift Tour for all.

In a relatively flat stage, covering just 42.6 kilometers, on the Watopia Sand and Sequoias route.

“It’s been a brilliant week and it shows how well we do together as a team,” Dixon said.

A group of just 12 women including current time trial world champion Chloe Dygert, and 2008 Olympic gold medalist Marianne Vos, were still together heading into the final 5km.

At just 500m to go, Dygert attacked and was quickly shadowed by April Tracey (Drops), Tanja Erath (Canyon-SRAM), and Teniel Campbell (Valcar).

With precision — and maybe a little bit of luck — in timing her sprint, Dixon was able to push her wheel out ahead of the others for the win.

The final stage of the Zwift Tour for All, on Friday, will cover the Quatch Quest course, with 1710m over 46.5km.

This is a mountaintop finish on the Alpe du Zwift — a virtual recreation of the iconic Alpe d’Huez featured in so many Tours de France. But to get there, riders will first have to summit the Epic climb.

Zwift Tour for All stage 4

1. Leah Dixon (Tibco-SVB), 0:31:57

2. Tanja Erath (Canyon-SRAM), at s.t.

3. Teniel Campbell (Valcar), at s.t.