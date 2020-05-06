Zwift Tour for All stage 3: Moolman-Pasio takes second consecutive victory

Scoring a hat-trick for Team CCC-Liv and also taking a second win in as many days, South African Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio won the third Stage of the Zwift Tour for All.

Stage 3 was raced on Watopia’s Medio Fondo loop, over 72.9km with 1,011m of climbing.

Attacking just inside of 10km to go in stage 3, at the base of the final climb up Epic, Moolman-Pasio put nearly a minute into Joscelin Lowden (Drops) and Ella Harris (Canyon-SRAM), who were part of an elite 13-woman bunch.

“I’m really happy to take the win again today on stage 3 of Tour for All on Zwift,” said Moolman Pasio. “It was an uphill finish on the Epic KOM and happy to take the solo win – it’s always great to win solo, even in the virtual world. It’s great to be able to talk to my teammates on the Discord App. It’s as close as we can get to the real world, so taking a lot of motivation from this. We’re just happy to have the support from our fans. Thank you for watching and tuning in and cheering us along.”

Moolman-Pasio also won stage 2, with a late solo effort at the base of a short-but-steep climb, gapping her pursuers by seven seconds.

With just two stages remaining, CCC-Liv is in a strong position for the team points competition, having won all of the stages to date.

Thursday’s Zwift Tour for All stage 4, in Watopia, will cover the Sand and Sequoias course, with just 147m of elevation gain over 42.6km.

Zwift Tour for All stage 3

1. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv), 1:55:52

2. Joscelin Lowden (Drops), at :56

3. Ella Harris (Canyon-SRAM), at s.t.