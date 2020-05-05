Zwift Tour for all stage 2: Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio secures second consecutive CCC-Liv win

Racing on the Zwift Richmond 2015 UCI worlds course, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio scored another win for her CCC-Liv team in the second stage of the Zwift Tour for All.

“I’ve spent several weeks on Zwift during the lockdown in Spain. I wanted to make the race as hard as possible together with my teammates [for] the final attack, which I planned to do on the final climb. I was lucky enough to have a [power-up] feather to help me out.”

Working with teammate and stage 1 winner Marianne Vos, the pair denied others intermediate sprint bonuses throughout the race, elevating their team to first place in the points classification.

Nine riders pursued Kirsten Faulkner (Tibco-SVB) who had attempted a solo break with two laps remaining of the undulating, punchy course. Faulkner’s Teammate Lauren Stephens was in this chase group, keeping an eye on attacks.

With 10km to go, the group still had an ascent on the cobbles of Libby Hill, followed almost immediately by a straight stretch climbing up 23rd street, and then a plunge on the backside of the course before the final ascent up to the finish line on Broad Street.

On the final lap, attacking up 23rd street to diminish the group, six women were in a position to win with less than 1 kilometer left of racing.

Moolman-Pasio deployed a featherweight power-up, gapping the group right from the base of the final climb.

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) chased Moolman-Pasio, but could not shut down the seven-second gap the South African had created before the finsh.

Vos who has more than a dozen world championships and Olympic gold on the track, used her fitness and experience to time the winning sprint with 150m to go in stage 1. The Dutchwoman managed to just hold off Rally Cycling’s Krista Doebel-Hickok for the final podium position in stage 2.

Stage 3, Wednesday, will have riders contesting the Medio Fondo course, with 981m of climbing over 72.9km.

Zwift Tour for All stage 2

1. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv), 1:09:46

2. Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco-SVB), at :07

3. Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv), at :10