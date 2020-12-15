Zwift to sponsor L39ion of Los Angeles

The online training giant Zwift today announced its sponsorship of L39ion of Los Angeles L39ION 2022. Both organizations were founded in Los Angeles, California, and both team founder Justin Williams and Zwift CEO and co-founder Eric Min are keen to increase diversity in the sport.

“I’m stoked to have the support of Zwift,” Williams said. “Like L39ion, Zwift isn’t afraid to challenge the norm. We’ve seen them do great things to promote women’s cycling — offering complete gender parity for all competitions. I’m excited that they share the same ambition to promote increased diversity as well.”

Williams’ brother and L39ion teammate Cory Williams recently raced in the inaugural UCI esports world championships.

Cory Williams racing in the UCI esports world championships. Photo: Ben Delaney

“Thanks to Zwift and the UCI cycling esports world championships, Cory was able to represent the USA for the very first time—that’s big!” Williams said. “Zwift will give us a platform to take our mission to a global audience and we’re excited to work together to spread the L39ion mission to the world, and for us to help Zwift deliver on their goals on diversity and inclusion.”

For three years Zwift has carried out its Zwift Academy talent identification program to puts riders on the radar of pro teams if not on a pro contract. The L39ion partnership will also help encourage participation at the grassroots level, the parties claim.

“L39ion is just a fantastic force of energy that aligns so well with our brand, I couldn’t be happier to partner with the team,” said Min. “This is far more than a sponsorship deal, we have big plans to collaborate and deliver increased diversity and inclusion within cycling. Justin is one of the most influential figures in the sport and we have the platform to help him deliver his message to a global audience.”

The initial press release from L39ion of LA and Zwift called the deal a title sponsorship. As of now, the team’s name remains L39ion of Los Angeles.

Zwift and L39ion of Los Angeles will be hosting two social rides on Zwift on December 22.